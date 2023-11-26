KKCCCI passes motion to build memorial hall, columbarium

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 26): Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) has unanimously passed a motion to undertake a joint venture project with Nirvana Group to develop the Chinese Memorial Hall and Columbarium at a total cost of RM64 million.

KKCCCI is set to reap no less than RM32 million in revenue from the joint venture that spans a period of 30 years.

The motion was passed in the chamber’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday, where all 173 members who attended the meeting voted in a favour of the collaboration.

KKCCCI president Datuk Michael Lui said the project had been delayed for years, but with the passing of the motion, the memorial hall and columbarium shall be implemented and completed in the next few years.

The proposed Chinese Memorial Hall and Columbarium is located on a 2.03-acre land next to Wisma Wanita at Jalan Tuaran.

The chamber has also amended its constitution to include marriage registration work as one of its objectives in order for the chamber to reinstate its marriage registration service.

Lui said the marriage registration services conducted by KKCCCI since 1982 was terminated when the qualifications of all five of its assistant marriage registrars were cancelled following the revision of the government policy in 2022, on the grounds that the chamber is a non-religious body and its constitution did not specify its marriage registration work.

Hence, he said KKCCCI sought to amend its constitution to include marriage registration as one of its objectives, and thereafter continue to pursue the reinstatement of its registration of marriage service with the relevant authorities.

“KKCCCI has been providing marriage registration services to the Chinese community in Kota Kinabalu for more than 40 years since 1982.

“To date, the chamber has registered more than 18,000 Chinese couples.”

Additionally, the chamber has passed a motion to set up a Young Entrepreneurs Sub-committee to keep pace with the changing times and to provide a platform for young leaders to serve KKCCCI, and at the same time, cultivate future leaders.

Lui said young people view Chinese associations as being out of touch with the younger generation.

“If Chinese associations, including KKCCCI, do not transform ourselves, it is only a matter of time before we are sidelined by the young Chinese community.

“Hence, we have to amend our constitution to add the Young Entrepreneurs Sub-Committee to keep up with the changing times.”