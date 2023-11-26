Lee: ART has backup power system to remain operational during blackouts

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Nov 26): The Transit Signal Priority (TSP) system for the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) has a backup power system to ensure it remains operational even during blackouts, said Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

“We will have backup batteries and when there is no power, it can operate on uninterruptible power supply batteries,” Lee told reporters during his site visit to the prototype ART vehicle’s proof of concept exercise at Kuching-Samarahan Expressway here yesterday.

“At the same time, we will also have gensets (generator sets) as double safety features. If the battery power is on for too long, then the gensets will be switched on. These are the safety measures that we will put in,” he said.

The TSP, developed by a local Sarawakian company, is said to be the first in Southeast Asia.

It is now in operation along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway at the Industrial Training Institute and Sarawak Heart Centre roundabouts.

Lee assured this system will not interfere during times of emergency when ambulances need to cross the traffic light intersection to send patients to the Sarawak Heart Centre.

“The ART vehicle cannot stop (because the traffic light will remain green) but it will not take long for it to pass through. In fact, it takes a very short time or just a few seconds for the ambulance to make its way,” he said.

The TSP system, he explained, is meant to regulate traffic along the expressway and to ensure seamless travel and punctuality of the ART vehicle when this new public transportation comes into implementation soon.

“The TSP system ensures that the traffic light turns green when the ART vehicle is approaching, so that the vehicle does not stop and can arrive at the next station without any delay.

“For the testing purpose at the moment, a detector is placed 125 metres before the traffic light. The traffic light will turn green to enable the ART vehicle to pass through.

“After the ART vehicle has exited the traffic light intersection, at 35 metres away there will be another detector to enable the normal traffic to cross,” he said.

“If using the ART public transport takes only 10 minutes to reach your destination and if driving takes you one hour, which one do you prefer? I think you will then choose ART. No need to worry about parking fees or petrol when ART is more convenient and cheaper,” said Lee.

With the punctuality of the ART system, and the comfortable, air conditioned smart tram; Lee believed that this would encourage more people to use public transport.

“ART, powered by green energy – hydrogen, will reduce traffic congestion and carbon emission, in line with our goals for environment sustainability,” said Lee.