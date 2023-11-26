No land-grabbing in three villages in Sibu, Nangka rep clarifies

SIBU (Nov 26): Nangka assemblyman Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee has denied accusations that the government is grabbing people’s land at Kampung Baharu, Kampung Datu Lama and Kampung Hilir here.

According to him, these land plots were legitimately acquired by the government under Section 48 of Sarawak Land Code, slated for implementation of infrastructure projects.

“If the government does not acquire the land, then how will the government build infrastructures on people’s land?

“The government would build proper infrastructure and houses on the land, and then would give the land back to the owner.

“There are 179 units of houses to be built in Kampung Datu Lama, Kampung Baharu and Kampung Hilir. The land plots will be returned after that,” he said in his speech for the appreciation ceremony for the village security and development committee (JKKKs) under Nangka state constituency, here today.

The event, held at Lakis Hall, was attended by members of 20 JKKKs from all over Nangka.

Adding on, he explained that the government acquired the land at the three villages solely for the infrastructure development.

“It (land) is not acquired permanently, but the government has to acquire it because the money used to develop the infrastructure is from the government.

“How can the government enter the land if it is private land?” said Dr Annuar, who is the state Deputy Minister I of Education, Innovation and Talent Development.

Addressing a similar issue, he said villagers asked to relocate to Kampung Datu Baru under the village redevelopment project would not have to pay a single sen.

“The government never said it. I also never said it.

“But the issue is played by certain parties claiming that those asked to relocate to Kampung Datu Baru would have to pay a certain amount,” he said, at the same time urging the JKKKs involved to explain the matter to the people.

In view of the monsoon season, Dr Annuar reminded the JKKK members at three low-lying areas in Nangka: namely Kampung Seduan/Kampung Jeriah, Teku and Kampung Hijrah, to check for clogged drains or ditches.

“Do inform me if ditches in your area are not cleared up yet,” he stressed.

Dr Annuar also told them that LED lights would be installed in phases at strategic places in villages including longhouses under Nangka.