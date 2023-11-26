Number of families evacuated due to landslide at Kpg Dayak Sungai Plan remains unchanged

BINTULU (Nov 26): The number of families who were forced to evacuate their homes due to a landslide in Kampung Dayak Sungai Plan here remains unchanged at four.

Bintulu Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Mohd Johari Mohd Taufik said a temporary relief centre (PPS) was opened at Kidurong Sports Centre at 2pm on Nov 24 to house 15 people, comprising nine adults and six children.

According to Mohd Johari, the first affected family was moved to the PPS at 3.50pm, followed by the second, third and fourth families at 5.28pm, 5.30pm and 5.58pm, respectively.

Kidurong fire station chief Zainal Ali in a report said the landslide had affected the kitchen and toilet area of the houses.

“The distance from the living room to the site of the collapse is about three metres and as far as monitoring is concerned, there is no further movement of the landslide,” he said.

He added that the cause of the collapse was due to heavy rain and the incident occurred at 7.30am on Nov 22, followed by another incident at 8am the next day.

On another matter, Mohd Johari said the flood situation in Bintulu was still under control.

“There was only one flood incident reported at SK Kampung Nyalau last Friday, but it was only a minor incident where the entrance road was submerged by floodwater,” he added.

Mohd Johari advised residents living in the flood-prone and landslide-prone areas, especially near the river, to be extra vigilant.

“Please be careful and monitor the water level and any ground movement in your area especially during heavy rains.

“If you see the water level rising or the ground moving, call 999 or alert the local authorities or the APM Bintulu 24-hour operations centre on 086-318233.