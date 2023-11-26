Organise World Traditional Ethnic Dance Festival in Miri, Snowdan encourages Dayak assoc

MIRI (Nov 26): The Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts proposes the Dayak Association of Miri (DAM) organise a world-class event here such as a World Traditional Ethnic Dance Festival.

In making this call, its deputy minister Datuk Snowdan Lawan said the time has come for non-government organisations (NGOs) such as DAM, which often uphold the culture and tradition of the Dayak people; especially the Iban, the come up with world-class events that can be a huge attraction for tourists.

“If Kuching is famous for the Rainforest World Music Festival, perhaps DAM can introduce the World Traditional Ethnic Dance Festival in Miri.

“This can attract many more tourists and generate income for all levels of people in Miri. I hope this proposal will be noticed and considered by other Dayak NGOs as well,” he said.

His text of speech was read by political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak Susan Clement Ingun at the opening of DAM Cultural Night at a hotel here on Saturday night.

According to Snowdan, for the year 2023, the ministry targets three million visitor arrivals with a revenue of RM7.25 billion and thus NGOs like DAM need to seize this opportunity by playing their role in highlighting the young talents within their community to tourists.

He also assured he will provide all forms of assistance and support to DAM and other Dayak associations should they consider the proposal, and encouraged them to meet with him directly in Kuching at any time for further discussions on the matter.

On the event, Snowdan said he strongly supports DAM’s efforts in organising the men’s and women’s ‘ngajat’ classes; ‘betabuh’ classes; and ‘gendang pampat’ classes, among others, which were performed during the dinner by participants who completed their classes.

“Congratulations to DAM for the continuous efforts in uplifting the arts and culture of the Dayak community not only in Miri but in all other parts of Sarawak.

“As we are all aware, this cultural night is also a recognition and award ceremony for the participants who have successfully completed the cultural classes organised by DAM,” he said.

At the dinner, Susan also announced a RM10,000 allocation from Snowdan to DAM.

Also present were DAM senior advisor Senator Datuk Dr Nuing Jeluing and his wife Datin Jenifer Janin; political secretary to the Premier Charles Balan Seling; DAM president Penghulu Wilfred Mac and organising chairperson Jacqueline Selaka.