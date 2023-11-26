Pillion rider perishes in single vehicle accident at Jalan Kuching-Serian

KUCHING (Nov 26): A male pillion rider died after he was involved in a single vehicle crash at KM69, Jalan Kuching-Serian at 12.05am today.

Serian district police chief DSP Aswandy Anis when contacted said the deceased has been identified as Jerico Alik.

“The deceased, who suffered from multiple injuries, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics,” he said.

The police transported the deceased’s body to the hospital for forensics examination.

Aswandy added the motorcycle rider suffered injuries to his head and body and was taken to Serian Hospital.

The duo were heading towards Balai Ringin when the crash occurred.

“Initial investigations revealed the rider lost control of his motorcycle, causing him to veer into the middle of the road and collide with the road divider,” he said.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.