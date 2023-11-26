PKR delegates urge govt to act quickly in damage control, form social media monitoring squad

PUTRAJAYA (Nov 26): Several PKR delegates have criticised the government for failing to control the public’s perception and narrative on divisive and controversial matters.

While debating PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s policy speech, Perak delegate Wong Chai Yi told the party’s National Congress that the government must act quickly to do damage control, and it is evidently still weak in implementing this.

“Our leaders must give solid, fast and consistent explanation and clarification, and this response must be consistent from the line of Cabinet ministers and not only from the prime minister,” she said referring to Anwar, who is also the prime minister.

This action is especially important in the age of social media when communicating accurate information is a race against time, she added.

“This is important to build trust and maintain the stability of the unity government,” she said.

Similarly, Kelantan PKR delegate Che Mat Che Hussain later recommended the formation of a youth social media monitoring squad to fend off defamatory remarks by the government’s rivals.

In his speech debating Anwar’s policy speech, he commented that the government’s current media team did not seem functional.

“In TikTok, there is no regulation. We are defamed every day. It is hard for us to respond or to even give explanations. Our media is not functioning.

“So I suggest that the party’s information team should set up a squad made up of youths to monitor [the situation],” he said.

Today is the second day of the 2023 PKR Annual National Congress, which is being held at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre. — Malay Mail