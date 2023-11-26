PM Anwar announces 30-day visa-free entry for Middle East, Turkiye, Jordan, China, India travellers

PUTRAJAYA (Nov 26): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced 30-day visa-free entry into Malaysia for visitors from the Middle East, Türkiye, Jordan, China, and India from December 1.

However, the exemption is still subject to security screenings for past records of crime or violence, Anwar said at the 2023 PKR National Congress.

“Starting from December 1, we will give additional facilities of 30 days of visa exemption to the Arab countries, Turkiye, Jordan, and citizens of China and India to come to Malaysia,” Anwar, who is also the PKR president, said.

MORE TO COME