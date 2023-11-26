Sunday, November 26
Borneo Post Online
PM Anwar announces 30-day visa-free entry for Middle East, Turkiye, Jordan, China, India travellers

Posted on Nation
Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (center) arriving at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) for the PKR Annual National Congress, November 26, 2023. — Malay Mail photo

PUTRAJAYA (Nov 26): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced 30-day visa-free entry into Malaysia for visitors from the Middle East, Türkiye, Jordan, China, and India from December 1.

However, the exemption is still subject to security screenings for past records of crime or violence, Anwar said at the 2023 PKR National Congress.

“Starting from December 1, we will give additional facilities of 30 days of visa exemption to the Arab countries, Turkiye, Jordan, and citizens of China and India to come to Malaysia,” Anwar, who is also the PKR president, said.

MORE TO COME

