Sarawak Biovalley opens doors to public, industry during Open Day in Miri

MIRI (Nov 26): Sarawak Biovalley, the state-owned Pilot Plant facility, celebrated a ground-breaking Open Day on Nov 22, showcasing its services, facilities, and innovative products to the public and industry alike.

The event marked a significant milestone for Sarawak Biovalley, providing a unique opportunity for attendees to explore the state-of-the-art facility and gain insight into the diverse services it offers, not only to industries but also to the general public.

According to their press release, among the highlights were demonstrations of cost-effective animal feeds and organic fertilisers, addressing the agricultural community’s needs.

Farmers and the public had the chance to witness first-hand the cutting-edge solutions developed by Sarawak Biovalley to enhance agricultural practices and sustainability.

A diverse and engaged audience, including small businesses, entrepreneurs, and industries, gathered to witness the impressive array of services and products on display. The event served as a platform for Sarawak Biovalley to connect with potential collaborators, investors, and stakeholders interested in leveraging the facility’s capabilities.

Meanwhile, the director of Sarawak Biovalley, Associate Professor Ir Dr Pottas, expressed his enthusiasm for the success of the Open Day and emphasised its importance in becoming a regular event.

He highlighted the pivotal role the facility plays in developing Sarawak’s biodiversity in the North and supporting entrepreneurs in bringing their ideas to commercialisation.

He also announced the introduction of Sarawak’s own high-energy protein sports bar named ‘Mulong Bar’, developed at Sarawak Biovalley.

Made from natural Sarawakian ingredients, this innovative sports bar is slated for commercialisation in January 2024.

In view of this Dr Pottas invites interested collaborators and investors to join Sarawak Biovalley on this exciting journey.

Sarawak Biovalley also hosted a seminar entitled ‘Scents of Borneo’ on the same day to introduce attendees to the unique fragrances and uses of Sarawak Biodiversity essential oils, showcasing the facility’s commitment to exploring and promoting the diverse applications of Sarawak’s natural resources.

“Acknowledging the importance of education, Sarawak Biovalley will continue its efforts by hosting workshops to address questions and foster learning among farmers and entrepreneurs interested about the facility’s services and products,” said Dr Pottas.

For more information about Sarawak Biovalley and its upcoming initiatives, the public can visit its website at https://sarawakbiovalley.com.