Scientific observer is Miss Scuba International 2023

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 26): Briton Hayley Louise Adlam, 33, beat 22 other contestants to win the Miss Scuba International 2023 crown on Saturday.

Hayley, who works on offshore telecommunication and also as a scientific observer involved in an Antarctica project where they will be collecting and analysing data to protect against overfishing, said she felt ecstatic of her winning.

She added that she competed in the past, including the Miss Scuba UK in 2019 where she emerged as the top three winners, as well as other pageants.

“But this one is special to me,” she said regarding the Miss Scuba International 2023 contest held at the Sutera Harbour Resort.

Hayley said she hopes to inspire other girls to get involved in the contest and also mentioned she has met fantastic women in the event.

She also shared that she experienced the warmth of the Sabah people during her stay here.

“I look forward to returning in the future. I am blown away with the marine environment here. I began diving in the UK since 15 and sometimes, you cannot see your hand in front of your face. To come here, the clear water, beautiful marine life, corals, it’s incredible. It is like a dream,” she said to reporters.

Hayley also mentioned that due to the nature of her work, she spends a lot of time in the water.

“It is wonderful to have the opportunity to see how our oceans are being impacted in this day and age, everyday, the impact of climate change in our world,” she said.

She added that she hopes to be able to advocate for this and use her title as Miss Scuba International 2023 to the best of her ability to help inspire others.

“I feel like the impact that you can have when you have a crown and the amount of people who reach out to you and the opportunity that you have really give you a great opportunity to make a huge impact,” she said.

Hayley shared that marine conservation has been dear to her heart ever since she was a little girl.

“When I was seven, I used to write letters to the government saying how I was feeling about marine conservation such as the commercial whaling in Norway and Iceland at that time, and Japan. My journey started when I was young and throughout that time, I volunteered at incredible charity organisations … I continue with that work, more recently in Antarctica. I feel that to be able to share that knowledge, experience is really important and now I have that trust to share my views and inspire others,” she said.

Hayley added in January, next year, she will be involved in a project to re-wild marine and the ecosystem in the UK at coastal zones and offshore wind farms.

She explained that the project under Greenpeace will concentrate on an area where fishing will be prohibited and use that area to increase the biodiversity so that the fish will overflow to the wider system and hopefully, benefit the wider marine area.

She also said that she would be returning to work next month in December where she will be involved in a telecommunication project to connect 33 countries in three continents involving three billion people.

Once the project takes off, it will give people the benefit of using the internet and be better advantaged, having the ability to work from home and reduce their carbon footprint, she said.

“I feel it is a wonderful way to connect the work. It is how I feel about this pageant. The women I met here, we are like a network, all connected to one another and together we can make great changes and without the internet, it is not as easy to connect people all over the world to discuss climate change, to discuss issues impacting our ocean and to make change,” she said.

Meanwhile, the second and third winners in the contest are Alysha Brooke Acosta, 29, from the USA and Park Hayan, 28, from South Korea, respectively.

Rianne Laan, 31, from the Netherlands emerged as the fourth winner, followed by China’s Catherine Fan, 25, who won the fifth spot.