Search ongoing for missing woman in Kanowit

KANOWIT (Nov 26): A search and rescue (SAR) operation was launched yesterday to locate a woman who was reported missing after she failed to return to her longhouse at Nanga Dap here on Friday.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the victim was identified as Lijah Lambong, 58, from Rumah Man.

It added that the victim has hearing difficulties.

“The victim had gone out to dispose rubbish near the Batang Rajang riverbank around noon on Friday.

“Her husband and family members had initiated a search after she did not return home at 5pm (on Friday) but their effort was fruitless,” it added.

Bomba said the victim’s husband then lodged a police report yesterday.

After being notified by the police on the victim’s disappearance at 4.14pm yesterday, Bomba said five firefighters from the Kanowit fire station were deployed to search for her.