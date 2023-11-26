Sheda: Affordable housing system in Sarawak still plagued with challenges

KUCHING (Nov 26): The present affordable housing policy has noble intentions meant to help homebuyers in Sarawak make a better life for themselves and their families.

According to Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Sheda) president Augustine Wong, the high standard set by the Sarawak government for affordable housing indicates that the system inspires to honour inclusivity for all Sarawakians.

However, he also points out the reality that due to high land, labour and construction costs, the affordable housing system in Sarawak, in its present state, is ‘simply not sustainable’, adding that many developers in Sarawak are struggling to supply the 2,500 units of affordable units per year as pledged.

“Sheda believes that solutions to successfully overcome the obstacles faced in the affordable housing system, and in housing affordability as a whole, can be found by integrating three key principles into all housing policy, availability, affordability and accessibility,” he said in his speech for ‘Sheda Annual Dinner and Excellence Awards’ held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) last night.

Wong also announced Sheda’s support for a new corporate social responsibility (CSR) project called ‘No Kid Left Behind’.

Endorsed by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, this project serves as a call to action for those who are resources-rich to lend a helping hand into improving the education prospects of students in areas around the Baram Basin and beyond.

“I believe that most of us here understand the value of supporting philanthropy. It is more than just about tax exemption.

“As developers, no matter how many projects we have in our portfolio, our legacy is the impact that our projects have on people, families, and communities.

“It should be our collective vision and common endeavour to see Sarawak transformed into the abundant and prosperous inheritance, this land could be for you, and me, and generations to come.

“With wealth and prosperity in mind, let us consider what affordability really means in the housing and real estate sector,” he added.

Wong also highlighted Sheda’s commitment to sustainable practices, including the introduction of a weighted green component in the evaluation criteria of the Sheda Excellence Awards 2023.

“In collaboration with GBI (Green Building Index), and through the Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) Recovery BizFund, we plan on running a series of sessions on the GBI Facilitator Course, once the greenlight for funding is given by Mintred (Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development).

“I would also like to congratulate Sheda deputy president Louis Ting for receiving a provisional green certificate through Sendayan Jaya Sdn Bhd from GreenRE for his project Aurora Square. We have been informed that this is the first GreenRE Certification ever awarded in Sarawak,” said Wong.