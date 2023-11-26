Sheda honours prominent architect with inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award

KUCHING (Nov 26): Prominent architect Ar Teo Ah Khing was honoured with the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award by the Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda).

This was announced during the Sheda Annual Dinner & Excellence Awards held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here last night.

Madam Chair of Sheda Excellence Awards 2023 cum Sheda secretary-general Angie Kueh in her speech said despite a relatively quiet period in Sarawak developments in recent years, Teo’s contributions were acknowledged for their global impact.

“As a developer, the Lifetime Achievement Award Winner has walked the mile, chosen the road less travelled, explored unchartered territories, and despite international competition, has achieved tremendous success in his property consultancy and property development ventures overseas,” she said.

The recognition of Teo’s achievements serves as a dual purpose for Sheda, extending beyond a mere accolade.

Kueh emphasised that the award sends a powerful message to Sarawakians abroad, encouraging them to return home.

“Sarawak welcomes you home. With that, we welcome Ar Teo Ah Khing home to Sarawak, and hopefully, this is the beginning of many Sarawakians returning home,” she added.

The event also witnessed Sheda’s acknowledgment of the Top 30 Promising Developers in Sarawak, highlighting the association’s commitment to fostering local talent and innovation in the real estate and development sector.

Kueh also announced that Sheda is collaborating with several organisations, including ACEM, IEM, RISM, PAMSC, GBI, and ILAM, to introduce a new award category.

The category will focus on public buildings, city landscaping, and other creative and innovative projects, with the goal of recognising excellence at the national level.

“With this, it is our hope that these winners could then join the competition at the national level. God willing, one of these days, one of us here will come back with a National Trophy.

“With this, Sheda humbly requests for the Premier (Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) and (Deputy Premier) Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian to kindly consider allocating some budget next year for this very purpose,” she added.