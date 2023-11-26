Sibu’s Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce Nature Reserve Park to be opened soon

SIBU (Nov 26): The much awaited Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce Nature Reserve Park located at Mile 14 here will be opened to the public soon.

Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) Sibu Regional Manager Mohd Norazlan Jamil said the park will be opened for recreation and camping activities, besides bird-monitoring.

“We will introduce the park to the public once all amenities and facilities are ready,” he said at the closing of the bird race event to mark the inaugural SFC Open Day at the park here yesterday.

Norazlan said the Open Day programme would help to increase public awareness of wildlife in Sarawak.

“Through such events, hopefully, participants can cooperate with SFC to ensure that there is no more wildlife trafficking and let us live together with the wildlife,” he added.

In order to achieve that goal, Norazlan said SFC had organised various activities such as photography competitions, exhibitions, tug-of-war games, quizzes and sales stalls for visitors and participants to relax at the park.

A total of 100 participants took part in the bird race event which was attended by students from primary, secondary, higher educational institutions and colleges.

SFC Chief Executive Officer Zolkipli Mohamad Aton flagged off the race.

Also attending the event was SFC Business Development and Eco-Tourism Division Head Suhaili Mohktar.