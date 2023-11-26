STIHL’s high-pressure washers, vacuums on promotion now at ML Home Mart hardware store

KUCHING (Nov 26): STIHL, a German manufacturer of power equipment, is having a promotion for its high-pressure washers and vacuums at ML Home Mart hardware store until Dec 3.

Located at Wisma Min Liong, Jalan Dato Mohd Musa at Kota Samarahan; the high-pressure washers on promotion are the RE-80 which is priced at RM579, RE-100 Plus at RM799, RE-110 Plus at RM1,099, and RE-130 Plus at RM1,399.

A STIHL vacuum cleaner, meanwhile, is priced at RM459 during this promotional period.

With any purchase of any of STIHL products, customers are entitled to a ML Home Mart RM30 voucher, as well as a chance to participate in a lucky draw contest.

For every purchase of a STIHL chainsaw, customers are entitled to a free 100-ml 2T two stroke oil each.

All STIHL products come with a six-month warranty.

Other power equipment on sale included the latest series of STIHL chainsaws, water pump, sprayer, brush cutter and mist blower.

ML Home Mart hardware store opens from 9am to 6pm daily during this promotional period, held in conjunction with its sixth anniversary celebration.