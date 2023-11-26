SUPP central committee, delegates unanimously agree for Dr Sim to contest as party president next year

KUCHING (Nov 26): The Sarawak United Peoples’ Party’s (SUPP) central committee and delegates have unanimously agreed for its president Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian to contest for the party’s top post next year for a fourth term from 2025-2027.

Dr Sim, who is Deputy Premier, said consent from the central committee and delegates were sought in line with the party’s constitution to allow the party president to serve beyond three terms, with each term lasting three years.

“I am grateful to the central committee members and delegates today, as they agreed unanimously to let me contest for the term 2025-2027 (in the party elections in 2024),” he told reporters after speaking at the SUPP annual delegates’ conference held at the party’s headquarters here today.

This comes after the party’s constitution was amended last year, whereby the incumbent president seeking to serve beyond three terms will be required to obtain approval from at least half of the central committee members present at a meeting and half of the delegates attending a delegates conference.

Dr Sim said part of the reason for the unanimous support was the party members’ consideration on the next state election, which is expected to be held in 2026, and the general elections in 2027.

Since taking over the post of party president in 2014, Dr Sim explained 2024 would be his ninth year serving in the top position, and consent was sought during the party’s central committee meeting and annual delegates conference held over the weekend.

“If I want to contest for the post of party president next year, I am allowed to contest now even after the nine years period,” he said.