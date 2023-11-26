Thailand wins Miss Tourism International for second time

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 26): Tia Li Taveepanichpan from Thailand was crowned Miss Tourism International 2023 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on Saturday.

The 27-year-old took home RM3,000 cash prize as well as a crown, sash and trophy after emerging victorious in the 18-day event which was participated by 44 countries, making it the second time in a row that Thailand triumphed in the prestigious competition.

The four other main winners were Miss Tourism International Queen of the Year 2023, Emily Cassey from United Kingdom; Miss Tourism Cosmopolitan, Jen Cheang Shi Hui from Malaysia; Miss Tourism Metropolitan, Jeanette Reyes from Philippines; and Miss Tourism Global, Karlee Davis from Australia. They each won RM3,000, a crown, sash and trophy.

Also winning the special award of Miss South East Asia Tourism Ambassadress 2023 was Jeannette, who took home RM2,000 as well as a crown, sash and trophy.

As for the subsidiary titles, Miss Closest to Nature 2023 and Miss Photogenic 2023 were both won by Emily, while Jen got another award with Miss Friendship 2023. In addition, Karlee was announced Miss Elegant 2023 while Miss Popularity 2023 was Alpha Elianna Tan from New Zealand.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan who officiated the coronation, said the Miss Tourism International is not just a celebration of beauty, but it aims to promote tourism, culture and friendship.

Jeffrey said in a world quick to judge and form opinions, such events shape public perceptions.

“While many might reduce beauty pageants to mere displays of glamour, Miss Tourism International serves a higher purpose.

“It allows us to project our nation’s values, ideals and aspirations onto the global stage,” he said.

Miss Tourism International 2023 was held from November 10 to December 25, with a total of 44 countries from around the world participating in this year’s world finals.

It was supported by the State Government including the State Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment, Sabah Tourism Board, and distinguished sponsors.

The joint organisers were D’Touch International together with the event’s two appointed chairpersons, EventLab Works & Supplies Sdn Bhd representative Genie Chua and 26th Miss Tourism International 2023 World Final ambassadress Xandria Ban.

With the theme ‘Bringing the World to Sabah’, the event witnessed the participants engaging in promotional visits to numerous tourist attractions here including the Floating Mosque, Monsopiad Heritage Village Tour, Kundasang with scenic views, and Yit Foh Coffee, Tenom.

They also had exciting fun outdoors activities at JSK Borneo Reef, where they had planted corals and dived into the blue open sea of Sabah’s waters.

The contestants also attended a delicious local food and fruit feast including durian and mangosteen at a dinner hosted by Luyang assemblyman Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe at Foh Sang here.

In addition, they spent meaningful moments with the residents of Sabah Cheshire Home & Services, a home for the physically challenged, where they brought joy and laughter, spreading the message of giving back to the community.

In conjunction with the Miss Tourism International 2023 World Final, a special voting contest will be held for around three months until February 14 next year through a voting platform where the public will get a chance to vote for their ‘Dreamgirl of The Year International 2023/24’.

The fans and followers of the delegates including the public can vote for their favourite ‘Dreamgirl of The Year International 2023/24’ by logging on to https://dreamgirl.vote and purchasing their vote at USD2.00 per vote.

Exciting prizes will be awarded to 10 lucky voters, who will win an all expenses paid trip to watch the 27th Miss Tourism International 2024 World Final, on top of three monthly lucky prizes for voters. One lucky draw voter will take home USD5,000 for choosing the right winner.

Also present at the coronation ceremony were Miss Tourism International 2023 president Tan Sri Danny Ooi, SICC chief executive officer Datuk Rosmawati Lasuki, and the reigning Miss Tourism International 2022, Suphatra Kliangprom from Thailand who crowned the new Miss Tourism International 2023 winner.