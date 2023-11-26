Two injured after car skids into drain at Jalan Bulan Sabit

MIRI (Nov 26): Two men were injured after the car they were travelling in skidded into a drain at Jalan Bulan Sabit here last night.

Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) Miri in a statement, said they were notified about the incident at 11.26pm and four personnel were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found the car with the victims inside was in the drain. The rescue personnel managed to remove the victims from the car,” it added.

APM Miri said both the victims were brought to Miri Hospital in two ambulances.

The operation concluded at 12.36am.