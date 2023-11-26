Two injured in accident at Kenyalang Park

KUCHING (Nov 26): Two drivers were rescued out of their damaged cars by members of the public after they were involved in an accident at Kenyalang Park here early this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement today, said both drivers who sustained injuries, were sent to the Sarawak General Hospital in two ambulances.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at 1.02am and firefighters from the Batu Lintang fire station were despatched to the scene.

“No rescue operations were carried by the firefighters since the victims have been rescued. The firefighters only conducted a clean-up to make sure the area was clear from any debris and oil spills,” it added.

After ensuring that the road was safe for the road users, the firefighters wrapped up the operation at 2am.