Umno Sabah has split into groups but not disunited – Bung Moktar

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 26): Umno Sabah chief Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin has rejected claims of disunity in the party and that its members are now divided into two groups.

Bung Moktar stressed that the allegations were just perceptions played up by certain parties to undermine unity within Umno Sabah and done solely for their political interests.

While acknowledging that Umno Sabah has split into several groups, Bung Moktar explained that the division is not in terms of leadership but rather the members were segmented into groups of think tanks tasked with formulating more effective and efficient strategic plans to win the hearts of the people, especially in the upcoming state election.

Bung Moktar said that the think tanks were formed to plan more efficient and effective strategies that would spur Umno Sabah to victory, particularly in facing the upcoming state election.

“We need groups of thinkers to outline a strategic plan and direction for the party as preparation to excel in the upcoming state election,” he said after attending the Umno Kota Kinabalu Division’s retreat in Putatan on Saturday.

Bung Moktar, who is also Umno’s Supreme Council member was responding to allegations circulated on social media that Umno Sabah is now divided following a meeting between several Umno leaders and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor who is also the president of Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah, recently.

According to Bung Moktar, as a representative elected by the people, assemblymen have the right to meet with the Chief Minister to convey the issues faced by the people in their respective areas.

“They are elected representatives; it is not wrong for them to meet with the Chief Minister to convey the problems or issues faced by the people in their areas. If the Chief Minister respects the Unity Government, he should provide space to meet and listen to the grievances of the people, especially from Umno assemblymen who are currently treated like opposition assemblymen in Sabah,” he said.

In this regard, Bung Moktar reminded Umno members not to be influenced by sentiments deliberately spread on social media portraying Umno Sabah as divided.

“This is a psychological and propaganda war strategy to undermine unity within Umno Sabah which is an organized entity that is aware that a strategic and systematic approach can restore the party’s sacred position in the national political arena, especially in Sabah.

“That is why we set up the groups according to zones or divisions to think and plan more effective strategic plans to win the hearts of the people and win the elections, which we will then formulate into a strategy that can be used as the party’s manifesto when facing the state elections,” he said.

He pointed out that the Kota Kinabalu division is one of the divisions taking on this role by organizing a retreat to find more effective ways to strengthen the party and other divisions would also be organising a similar program.

The retreat, he said, is not just an instrument to empower the machinery for the pre-elections but also a platform that covers all aspects, including the possibility of an early state election.

“We are training leaders who will go down to their respective divisions to train members at the branch level.

Machinery readiness is crucial to face the elections. This is the purpose of our program, which is to prepare them. So, after this program ends, I believe they are ready to face the elections.

“We need a common aspiration that serves as the foundation for everyone. Something I call ‘A Common Agenda for A Common Future’,” he said.

Also present were Umno Sabah secretary Datuk Jafry Arifin, Umno Kota Kinabalu Division chief Musliati Muslimin, Umno Sabah Youth chief Sufian Abdul Karim and several other divisional chiefs.