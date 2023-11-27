Adopt new tech to attract youths, Melanau association told  

MIRI (Nov 27): The Miri Melanau Association (PMM) here has successfully registered 200 new members since it launched its mass membership drive in 2020.

Deputy Health Minister Dato Lukanisman Awang Sauni regards this a rather impressive feat, but he also says this can be further improved as he believes that there are still many more Melanau folks in Miri who have yet to sign up with the PMM.

“I would like to suggest for PMM to apply the latest information technology to enable the Melanau community to register online,” he said in his officiating address at PMM’s fifth Tri-Annual General Meeting (TGM) Session 2023-2026 at Wisma Melanau here yesterday.

“Losing the language, not knowing customs, not knowing any traditional costumes are among the things that usually happen in an ethnic-based association.

“Therefore, we need to continue the practice of bringing our family members to join the Melanau association, because it could have negative impact if we did not care about the future of our children,” the Sibuti MP added.

The federal deputy minister also talked about a proposal by PMM to set up a new wing at a council or committee level, for youths aged between 18 and 28 years old.

“As our Melanau community is always moving forward and wants to do something new, I think we don’t need to be bound by the age of 18 – perhaps, lower the participation age to 14 or 16,” suggested Lukanisman, who is also PMM Advisor II.

Later, he announced an allocation of RM20,000 for PMM under his Deputy Health Minister’s grant.

The TGM also had Lukanisman presenting Miri Melanau Association Charitable Trust (MMACT) eKasih assistance to 10 recipients; MMACT Education Bursary to 16 outstanding students; Outstanding Young Achievers Awards to four recipients; and Melanau Entrepreneurs with Potential Awards to two recipients.

Also present at the event were Federation of Melanau Associations Sarawak deputy president II and PMM Advisor I, Dato Alexander Maiyor; Temenggong Datuk Abdul Rahman Abang Fadzail; Deputy Miri Mayor Ariffin Mohamad and PMM president Abdullah Jaini.