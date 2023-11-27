BEM Church in Satria Jaya holds festive pre-Christmas celebration

KUCHING (Nov 27): It is not even December but this does not deter the Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM) Church in Satria Jaya from holding a spirited ‘Pre-Christmas Celebration’.

Taking place at the church building on Saturday night, the programme comprised a number of activities such as Christmas carols, presentation of Christmas gifts to 45 children, and also a ‘Christmas Skit’ performed by members of the church’s Youth Ministry.

Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap, who attended the event, praised BEM Satria Jaya for holding the event and for encouraging the participation of the youths.

He regarded the unity and togetherness of all Sarawakians as being vital in supporting the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 outlined by the Sarawak government.

He said all Sarawakians must remain united towards realising the PCDS 2030 meant to transform socio-economic well-being, enhance social inclusivity and promote sustainable environment of Sarawak by 2030.

Also present were Kampung Stutong headman Duris Likau and church leaders from BEM Kuching District and Satria Jaya.