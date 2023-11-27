CM: State Government won’t budge in maritime boundary dispute

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 27): The State Government will not budge in the maritime boundary dispute between Malaysia and Indonesia which involves the resource-rich Ambalat block, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said bilateral meetings held by the two countries from November 16 to 17 this year in Tangerang, Indonesia relating to the Sebatik Island intertidal area had resulted in a standstill as both parties remained with their respective positions on the matter, and no agreement has been reached so far.

Hajiji said the State Government had been actively involved in these bilateral meetings led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), and it will ensure that every consultation or proposal involving the demarcation of Sabah, Malaysia and Indonesia is presented and referred to the Sabah Cabinet first to obtain a basis for consultation, direction and decision.

He stressed the State Government will not back down from Indonesia’s claim on the disputed Ambalat block which is said to have one of the largest sources of crude oil in the world, and it will continue defending Sabah’s rights and sovereignty, adding that Malaysia and Indonesia are committed to comprehensively resolve the land demarcation and territorial sea demarcation issues.

“Nothing has been signed regarding the Ambalat block. The only matter signed through the Sulawesi Sea Treaty is regarding the 12 nautical miles which does not cause any loss to Sabah, so the only question that remains is whether we agree to the demands in the treaty. This was the information relayed to me by MoFA.

“The State Government remains with a clear and consistent stance, and will not budge from any attempt by neighboring countries to ensure that the borders of the state, especially the state of Sabah, are always maintained and not challenged,” he told Senallang assemblyman Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal at the State Legislative Assembly here on Monday.

Hajiji reiterated that the State Government is firm in its position that the Sabah state border is on the Sebatik Island boundary line which extends for 4°10’ starting from the East Pillar to the Low Water Line on the east side of the island.

The Chief Minister added that negotiations of maritime boundaries for the area stretching from 12 to 200 nautical miles in the Sulawesi Sea (in ND6 and ND7 areas), which is the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), have not started.

Shafie had asked to clarify the negotiations with Indonesia regarding Sebatik Island under the Sulawesi Sea Agreement, what is demanded by Indonesia, and whether the agreement has been made or still in consultation progress.