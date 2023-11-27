Dewan Rakyat passes Budget 2024

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 27): The Supply Bill 2024 has been passed in the Dewan Rakyat tonight after receiving the majority support of members of Parliamentary via a voice vote.

The Bill was passed after being debated by members of Parliament since Oct 16 at policy and committee stages.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul announced the matter after the third reading of the bill by Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

Budget 2024 themed “Economic Reforms, Empowering the Rakyat” was tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Parliament on Oct 13 involving an allocation of RM393.8 billion which was the highest budget ever tabled in the history of Malaysia.

From the total, an allocation of RM303.8 billion was for operating expenditure, RM90 billion as development expenditure while RM2 billion was provided as contingency savings. — Bernama