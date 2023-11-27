Duo fined in KK courts for making false police reports

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 27): A 26-year-old man, who did not want to tell his wife that he was having fun with other women until he lost his sling bag, was fined by a Magistrate’s Court here on Monday for making a fake police report that the bag was snatched from him.

The bag contained his valuable items and personal documents.

Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie imposed a RM1,500 fine, in default, one month’s jail after Sylvester Sinson pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 182 of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to six months or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Sylvester had committed the offence at an office of Kota Kinabalu police station’s investigation officers on October 16.

The court heard that a police report was lodged by Sylvester stating that his said bag was snatched by two motorcyclists.

However, when his statement was taken by the police, he admitted that the sling bag was missing because he was drunk at that time.

Investigation revealed that he refused to let his spouse know that his sling bag went missing because he was having fun with other woman.

In a separate case, an unemployed man was fined RM1,500, in default, three months’ imprisonment by another Magistrate’s Court here for also lodging a fake police report.

Magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles fined Mohd Azril Yahyualam, 33, after he pleaded guilty to committing the offence at the Crime Investigation Department in Penampang on February 16.

The court heard that Mohd Azril had made the police report and wanted the police to take further action.

However, when the police carried out investigation, it was found that Mohd Azril had actually lodged a fake police report.

The accused, who was represented by National Legal Aid Foundation counsel Carmen Khoo, prayed for a lenient sentence saying that he is jobless and he has one child.