Family appeals for help to find dementia patient missing in Kuching

KUCHING (Nov 27): The family of missing dementia patient Rosli Saup, 67, has sent out an urgent appeal to the public to help locate him.

According to family members, Rosli had issues sleeping last night and was last seen by his wife Moli Manisa at their Taman Trinora house in Petra Jaya around 4am.

Family members realised he was missing around 5am.

It is understood that Rosli, who is 160cm tall, is likely wearing a brown jacket, blue shirt, long brown pants, and yellow slippers.

He is understood to have told his wife that he wished to go to Kampung Bintangor Satok, Telaga Air, and Trombol.

Family members have been searching his usual haunts but have been unable to locate him so far.

Those with any information are requested to please call Moli on 019-8128152.