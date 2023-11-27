Funds for elected reps to repair, maintain public facilities proposed

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 27): Tanjung Papat asssemblyman Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung has proposed to the state government to consider an allocation for each elected representative to repair and maintain public facilities.

Poon said that the allocation will be used to carry out necessary repair or maintenance work in their respective constituencies, without having to wait for the District Council or Municipal Council to do the job because the time required is too long.

“The government always strives to develop Sabah through its policy agenda. Unfortunately, for various reasons, the government was unable to deliver services or complete projects as scheduled. This makes it quite difficult for many assemblymen to fulfill their promises, due to bureaucratic red tapes.

“I am aware that many government-owned public utility repair works that require only a few days to complete, have not been completed for weeks, even months. This scenario has given a very bad impression of the people’s representatives, and obviously affects the effectiveness of the government.

“Therefore, I suggest to the minister to consider special funds for each elected representative to carry out necessary repair or maintenance work in their constituencies, without having to wait for the District Council or Municipal Council to carry out repair work because the time required is too long,” he said when debating the 2024 Sabah Budget at the State Legislative Assembly on Monday,

With the allocation of this special fund, Poon is confident that the image of the government will be improved and enhanced for being concerned and proactive.

Clearly, he said the current scenario is the opposite. For example, the issue of salty water supply in Sandakan that has not yet been resolved despite having experienced government-linked companies and a proven track record in water treatment.

“The government should appoint the best local water treatment company which is reliable and has a proven track record to oversee the Segaliud water treatment plant.

“The government should show concern and provide the best for the people. Water is very important to all living things, therefore, if people are exposed to unclean water continuously, this is unhealthy and should not happen in this day and age,” he added.