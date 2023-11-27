Home of Peace receives contributions from local associations

KUCHING (Nov 27): The Home of Peace at Jalan Landeh recently received a supply of rice and other daily necessities contributed jointly by the Community Wellbeing Sub Committee of Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) and Asiapex Association.

The sub-committee head Thomas Daling said this charitable initiative was aimed at making a meaningful impact on the lives of those in need, particularly at Home of Peace, a refuge for the elderly poor folks run by the Catholic Welfare Services of Sarawak.

He said the home chairman Jacob Wong and matron Sister Ursula Lian expressed their gratitude and acknowledged the efforts and generosity of those involved.

On the DBNA Community Wellbeing, he said it was one of the sub committees under the association, while Asiapex Association was a dynamic platform for international business exchange.