Indian association chief conveys wish to meet Premier to discuss community issues

SIBU (Nov 27): Sarawak Indian Association (SIS) president Strimari Rajamanikan has expressed hope to pay a courtesy call on Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“This visit will be to discuss a few important issues relating to the Indian community in Sarawak, which only he (Abang Johari) can decide,” said Strimani in conveying this intention to Nangka assemblyman Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee during a Deepavali celebration at Juma’ani Tuanku Haji Bujang Welfare Complex (KKJTHB) here last Saturday.

Dr Annuar, the Deputy Minister I for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak, represented the Premier’s wife, Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, who is also KKJTHB patron, at the event.

In his reply, Dr Annuar gave his assurance to Strimari that he would make the request be known to the Premier during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting this week.

Also present at the event were Sri Maha Mariamman Sibu Temple Committee chairman Manogaran Krishnasamy and KKJTHB chairman Datuk Mohamad Yusnar Matalie.

Meanwhile in his speech earlier, Dr Annuar lauded the strong spirit of unity and solidarity shown by the Indian community in Sarawak.

“Although the Indians number at around 7,000 from the population in the whole of Sarawak, they have shown a true spirit of togetherness where they have chosen to celebrate the Deepavali together with the other people of different races and religions.

“Like tonight’s celebration, the Sarawak Indian Society has not forgotten our children at this centre and has chosen to host their Deepavali celebration here.

“They (the orphans) also need our attention, care and assistance.

“Such effort shows the strong sense of unity and interfaith understanding in Sarawak.

“I hope it (spirit of unity) would be safeguarded and preserved as there is no point in us hating and fighting against one another.

“After this Deepavali celebration, we will celebrate Christmas, Chinese New Year, Hari Raya and Gawai Dayak,” he said.