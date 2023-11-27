Julaihi: Surcharge for excessive water consumption to be introduced

KUCHING (Nov 27): A surcharge of RM1 per every 1,000 litres exceeding 35,000 litres of domestic water consumption per household per month will be imposed, said Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi.

However, the Utility and Telecommunication Minister said it has not been determined when the surcharge will be introduced.

Julaihi noted the average water consumption in Sarawak is 224 litres per day, equivalent to 26,880 litres per household per month.

“Therefore, my ministry through the relevant water agencies will implement a surcharge for domestic water consumption exceeding 35,000 litres per household per month.

“This means if the household uses 35,000 litres or less per month, the surcharge will not apply,” he said in his ministerial winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

Later in a press conference, Julaihi said while the state’s current water consumption is still lower than 35,000 litres, it still needs to be reduced as it does not meet with the United Nations’ suggestion of 165 litres per day, equivalent to 19,800 litres per household per month.

“The amount of water consumption among urban households in Sarawak is also higher compared to rural households,” he noted.

He added the current total water demand in Sarawak is 2,000 million litres per day (JLH) and the projected water demand in 2030 is estimated at 2,400 million litres per day.

Thus, he urged all parties to use water wisely by reducing water wastage.

“As we all know, the climate change happening now can affect the reliability of water resources. Therefore, all parties are urged to use water wisely and not waste it,” he said.