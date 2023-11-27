KPWKM to discuss with Sarawak on establishing subfertility lab in Kuching

KUCHING (Nov 27): The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) will hold discussions with the Sarawak government about the establishment of a subfertility laboratory at the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) in Kuching.

In this regard, the minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the LPPKN new building at Wisma Sego, Jalan Sultan Tengah here should be able to house laboratory as it was still under renovation, but this would incur extra costs.

“I will discuss it with the Sarawak government to include a laboratory as one of the facilities in the building, because it involves a lot of costs.

“We will discuss it with Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun, asking whether the state government could contribute a little bit of financial support; but other costs (operational) would be borne by the ministry,” she said this when met after performing the closing ceremony for the state-level National Family Month (BKK) 2023 celebration at Masjid Darul Hana compound yesterday.

Adding on, Nancy said the setting up of such a laboratory was necessary because the existing laboratory at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) was already congested.

Earlier in her speech, she said having a laboratory would help married couples who were struggling to have children.

“It will provide comprehensive fertility treatment and family well-being services, while functioning as a research coordination centre, (with) the latest treatment technology and specialists.

“Once again, LPPKN is given the role and responsibility to address the issue of declining fertility rates in the country’s population, which has continued to decline over the past five decades,” she pointed out.

It was reported that the first National Infertility Centre would be built in Shah Alam, Selangor next year, with an allocation of RM171 million and expectation to be operational in 2029.