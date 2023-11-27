KUTS Phase 1 progress at 14.43 pct as of Oct 2023, says Transport Minister

KUCHING (Nov 27): The Kuching Urban Transport System (KUTS) Phase 1 development works are at 14.43 per cent progress as of Oct this year with a capital expenditure of RM403.43 million, said Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said the foundation work of the Rembus Depot as a central hub for the operation and administration of the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) system is progressing with 33.54 per cent progress, and is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

“Several other tenders for the KUTS Phase 1 project are in various stages, while the tenders for the Rembus Depot and Allied Works were closed in September this year.

“The scope of work includes mechanical and infrastructure workshops, operational and administrative control centres and stabling yards.

“The tender for the Red Line Package 1, including the scope of work on the ART lane, station, system and utility works from Kuching Sentral to Pending, closed in October this year,” he said in his ministerial winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

Lee said the Blue Line 1 Package from Rembus to Stutong, which incorporates the Sg Kuap Bridge, was awarded to Ibraco Construction Sdn Bhd, China Railway Engineering Corporation (M) Sdn Bhd and Nanyang Tunnel Engineering Sdn Bhd Joint Venture on Nov 10 with a contract amounting to RM568.61 million.

On the issue raised by Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong regarding the ART, Lee said it is a component of the KUTS project which aims to improve the public transport system in the city and surrounding areas.

He added this is in line with Sarawak’s commitment to environmental sustainability and the global target to adopt green technology, hence the hydrogen-powered ART was chosen as the backbone of the KUTS project with a competitive cost compared to other urban rail transit projects.

Lee also assured that strict monitoring procedures were implemented to ensure the project remains within the approved allocation and as of today, the current packages awarded are within the allocation.

“My ministry is monitoring this project to ensure all procurement activities are in line with the Sarawak Government Project Procurement Policy,” he said.