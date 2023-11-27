Man feared drowned after longboat capsizes in Kanowit

KANOWIT (Nov 27): A 55-year-old man is feared drowned after the longboat he was travelling in capsized near Rumah Adau Baling at Nanga Bunut, Jalan Bukong Jagoi here today.

According to Kanowit Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Arrahman Chik in a statement, the victim was identified as Nabau Antas from Rumah Penny, Nanga Ulin in Poi here.

He said eight firemen were deployed to the scene after they received a distress call at 10.50am.

“A husband and wife returning from their fruit orchard using a longboat saw another longboat loaded with durians pass them at 9.45am. They later heard a scream for help and saw that the longboat had capsized about 17 metres from the riverbank, and 100 metres from the Rumah Adau jetty,” he said.

Arrahman said the couple rushed to help and managed to rescue one of the victims who was clinging to the longboat.

“Another victim went missing after he was swept away by the river current,” he said.

The rescued victim was the skipper of the capsized longboat and was taken to Kanowit Hospital for further action, he said.

He said the missing victim’s son had contacted Bomba for help.