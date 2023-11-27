Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication suffers costs up to RM20 mln due to vandalism

THE Sarawak Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication has suffered estimated costs of RM20 million between 2022 and Oct 2023 due to vandalism, said its minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi.

He said as a result, his ministry is working with various enforcement agencies at both the state and federal level to curb these illicit activities, including cases involving stolen telecommunication, water and electricity equipment.

“The issue of utility and telecommunication facilities being vandalised is still a challenge to my ministry and such issues have interrupted utility and telecommunication services,” he told the august House today.

Julaihhi said the worst case of vandalism reported to the ministry was when an entire telecommunication tower located at Paya Mebi Landeh in Kuching caught fire and burnt down after its cables were stolen.

“That tower actually served as a collector that connects 11 towers in the areas of Landeh, Padawan, Siburan and Sibu, and the fire caused interruptions to telecommunication services around the area. There are many similar cases happening across Sarawak.”

Thus, Julaihi said his ministry is now carrying out anti-vandalism campaigns at selected secondary schools in Sarawak.

“The purpose of the campaign is to promote awareness about the negative impacts of vandalism to the community,” he said, pointing out three such campaigns have been conducted in Kuching, Sematan and Sibu involving 700 students.

Speaking on the matter of wayleave, Julaihi explained personnel under his ministry still faced problems related to wayleave to carry out various utility and telecommunication development projects.

“First, you have to identify the site and the site could be native customary right (NCR) land, private land belonging to you or somebody else, plantation and so forth. We have to get permission from the owner. We cannot just bulldoze like that.”

The minister said the relevant authorities will not be able to proceed with the construction of towers or laying of pipes if landowners refuse to let their piece of land be used.

“There are those who are afraid of radiation but they also forgot that we use our mobile phones which are even closer to us but telecommunication towers are set up in open space.”

With that said, Julaihi said his ministry has taken a few actions to overcome the issue of wayleave faced when implementing utility and telecommunication projects.

“With the passing of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2023 recently, the amendment will allow Sarawak Energy as the electricity license holder to access sites to carry out repair and maintenance works for electricity supply projects.”

Furthermore, Julaihi said the Sarawak Multimedia Authority will develop a digital app for the application of wayleave to carry out telecommunication projects.

“The digital application will ensure wayleave application can be processed more efficiently and effectively. The system will also be expanded to assist in the implementation of water and electricity supply projects,” said Julaihi.