Missing dementia patient in Kuching found 14km away from home

KUCHING (Nov 27): Missing dementia patient Rosli Saup has been found some 14km away from his home.

Overjoyed family members said a good Samaritan found the 67-year-old walking with a stick near Taman Malihah around 11am.

It is understood that other than minor injuries to his feet, Rosli is in good health and spirits.

Family members thanked all those involved in helping them to locate Rosli.

He is said to have had issues sleeping last night and was last seen by his wife Moli Manisa at their Taman Trinora house in Petra Jaya around 4am.

Family members realised he was missing around 5am.

Rosli had told Moli that he wished to go to Kampung Bintangor Satok, Telaga Air, and Trombol.

After failing to locate him at his usual haunts, family members sent out an urgent appeal to the public as well as filed a police report.