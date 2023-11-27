More road awareness needed as accidents at alarming rate, says Transport Minister

KUCHING (Nov 27): It is imperative for heightened road awareness in Sarawak as the number of road accidents in Sarawak is at an alarming rate, said Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said based on the Royal Malaysia Police Department’s report presented during the Road Safety Enforcement Colloquium 2023 programme on Nov 20, Sarawak recorded a total of 17,699 road accidents between Jan-Oct this year.

“Of these 17,699 road accidents, 301 are fatal accidents with 349 deaths, and 122 serious accidents. These figures contribute to the total of 495,698 reported accidents in Malaysia for the same period.

“Hence, the Sarawak Road Safety Council under my ministry prioritises road safety,” he added in his ministerial winding up speech at the State Legislative Assembly today.

Lee expressed his belief that continuous education and awareness campaigns as well as enforcement activities are critical road safety strategies to reduce accidents on the road.

“In this regard, my ministry through the council and collaboration with various stakeholders are implementing various awareness programmes and initiatives to increase public awareness on road safety – including the upgrading of existing traffic gardens and the revival of traffic games,” he said.

In addition to road safety programmes, Lee said that his ministry is also addressing the traffic situation in school areas by introducing the Transport Awareness Behavioural Change programme.

This is part of his ministry’s strategy that by educating the young children, they may influence their parents to be more responsible whenever they are on the road.

Meanwhile, Lee also recognised the media’s influential role in road safety awareness hence he said that his ministry will continue and strengthen their collaboration with the media as well as enforcement departments and agencies to further educate the public on road safety.