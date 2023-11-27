Mutual understanding key to integration in community, says Tupong rep

KUCHING (Nov 27): It is important for the people of Sarawak to have a degree of understanding towards each other in view of all of them living in a multicultural society, says Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

In making this call, the chief political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak also stresses that integration in the community is crucial as it allows any arising conflicts to be managed amicably.

“Each person has a different background, upbringing and convictions and sometimes, we have differences in opinions. Whenever there is conflict, we must manage it well and this begins with mutual understanding.

“When we understand and appreciate each other, we can agree to disagree. This is so that we would not be led towards a larger conflict, which could affect the community as a whole,” he said in officiating at the ‘Malam Mesra Deepavali’ in Kampung Pinang Jawa multipurpose hall here last Saturday.

Organised by Kampung Gita 1 Friendly Neighbourhood Committee (KJM) in cooperation with Kampung Gita Laut, Kampung Gita Tengah and Taman Fitrah village safety and development committees (JKKKs) and the Kuching Indian community, the programme was also supported by Kuching North City Commission (DBKU).

On the ‘Malam Mesra Deepavali’, Fazzrudin said exposure to the festivities celebrated by other races would allow the local community learn about one another and foster mutual respect.

“This is the starting point for us to maintain the unity that we have enjoyed thus far. Even though the programme is simple in its objective, it brings about a deeper meaning.”

He also supported the proposal by the organisers for the programme to be held annually in the Tupong constituency.

“Of course, we want such programmes to be expanded to Tupong when we have the opportunity to do so. If we could do it annually, I would support it and we will discuss with DKBU,” he said.

Earlier, Kuching North Datuk Bandar Hilmy Othman, in his speech, said the DBKU would continue to support community programmes to celebrate festivities in Kuching involving various KJMs.

“It is my hope that the community here would continue to live in harmony with our diverse ethnic group. This is why Kuching is called the ‘City of Unity’, where unity is a main pillar for the development of Kuching City.

“It is also my hope that the cooperation and moral values that is inculcated through this programme (Malam Mesra Deepavali) could be continued,” he said.

Also present were Kuching Hindu Temple Association deputy president P Vaithilingam; DBKU director Mohammed Khaidir Abang; Kampung Gita 1 KJM chairperson Anita Mohammed and Kampung Pinang Jawa headman Kassim Daud.