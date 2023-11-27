Over 1,000 gather for ‘Solidarity with Palestine’ assembly at Bintulu Esplanade

BINTULU (Nov 27): Over 1,000 people from all walks of life gathered at Bintulu Esplanade yesterday despite heavy rain for the ‘Solidarity with Palestine’ assembly.

Attendees carrying umbrellas, with some wearing raincoats, were seen praying, singing, and waving Palestinian flags.

Organised by MyCare Bintulu and other local humanitarian non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the peaceful gathering began around 4.30pm with those present singing the national anthem ‘Negaraku’ and Sarawak anthem ‘Ibu Pertiwiku’.

Speakers discussed the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Palestine and what Malaysians can do to help.

MyCare Bintulu spokesman Ahmad Fathullah Ali thanked the local authorities, especially the police, Bintulu Development Authority, and Bintulu Resident’s Office for allowing them to hold the event.

He said those at the gathering showed how much the people in Sarawak, regardless of race and religion, cared about the humanitarian issue in Palestine.

Hidayah Centre Foundation Bintulu branch executive officer Mohamasir Muhammad said the Palestine issue is not about religion but about humanity.

He cited statistics from Nov 24 saying 14,854 Palestinians had died – 6,150 of whom were children and 4,000 being women, while 36,000 have been wounded.

He called on all Sarawakians to continue to share and highlight the Palestinian humanitarian issue on social media without fear.

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” he said.