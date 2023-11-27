PKR Sarawak closely follows positive devt of Unity Govt’s administration, says Roland

MIRI (Nov 27): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak closely follows every positive development of the Unity Government’s administration under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In stating this, the PKR Sarawak Leadership Council chairman Roland Engan acknowledges the Unity Government’s priority on political stability, so as to implement balanced policies that would accommodate people of multi-cultural, multi-religious and multi-lingual backgrounds.

“The practice of inclusive negotiation and joint decision-making within the cabinet of ministers embodies sound governance principles.

“This approach upholds the rational equality of decisions, ensuring that the best interests of the people and the nation are at the forefront of the Unity Government’s highest-level decision-making,” he said in a statement yesterday, issued in connection with the PKR Annual National Congress 2023 in Putrajaya.

In this aspect, Roland expressed his delight that delegates from PKR Sarawak had the opportunity to attend the two-day congress.

Adding on, he said with the spirit of strong teamwork at every level of the party and down to the grassroots, he called upon all leaders, activists, members, supporters and citizens to play their respective roles and functions brilliantly for the continued development of the country.