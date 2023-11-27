Rafizi: To address low median salary, White Paper on progressive wage to be presented in Parliament this week

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 27): Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli today said that the progressive wage policy is slated to be presented to Parliament as a White Paper this week.

Expressing concern, he highlighted that the national median wage is a mere RM11 above the poverty line.

“I will present the progressive wage policy white paper this Thursday in Parliament.

“The purpose is to bring the focus of the whole country not only the government but also parliamentarians, the economy and the whole people to understand the situation of the salary problem in this country,” he said during his speech at the Malaysian Institute of Economic Research’s (Mier) National Economic Outlook Conference here. — Malay Mail

