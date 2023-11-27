Raghad wants new law firm to take on legal suit filed by stepsons

KUCHING (Nov 27): The High Court here today was told that Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib will engage a new law firm to take on the legal suit filed by the sons of her husband Governor Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud against her.

Her current counsel, Shankar Ram Asnani, did not give a reason regarding the change of law firm.

“My client has indicated that she wishes to pursue a certain course and will engage a new law firm to take over the matter from me and, in this respect, I have yet to hear from the new law firm,” Shankar told the court.

Alvin Chong, counsel for plaintiffs Dato Sri Sulaiman Abdul Rahman Taib and Datuk Seri Mahmud Abu Bekir Taib, further addressed whether Raghad’s other counsel, Azlina Dahlan, would like to consider discharging herself.

“The reason being recent affidavits and evidence, and also representation by learned counsel that she is in fact in possession of certain documents and she has in fact witnessed and certified documents relating to dispute in these proceedings.

“In the event Azlina chooses not to discharge herself, we will be constrained to make an application to disqualify her,” Chong stated.

In response, Azlina said the matter will be discussed with all counsels for Raghad as well as await further instructions from their client.

Another defendant counsel for Raghad, Alvin Yong told the court he was instructed that Taib will be making a written representation to the State Attorney General’s Chambers to appear but not to act for him, but function more as an amicus, and address constitutional points which may arise.

The application for Taib as the third defendant in the suit has been adjourned since the last mention of the case on Nov 9.

Presiding judge of the case, Judicial Commissioner Alexander Siew, fixed further mention of the case on Dec 6.

Raghad is being sued by Sulaiman and Bekir, who are seeking a court injunction to halt the transfer of shares from a company to her.

Other counsels defending Raghad are Yu Ying Ying and Shirleen Ong.

Sulaiman and Bekir have named RHB Investment Berhad as the second defendant.

RHB Investment is represented by counsels Tan Kee Heng and Lesley Lynn Ling.

Plaintiff counsel Chong is assisted by counsel Jonathan Tay.