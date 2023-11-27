Sabah self-sufficient in rice when production reaches six or seven tonnes per hectare

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 27): The state’s rice production has to reach six or seven tonnes per hectare to become self-sufficient and not rely on imports of rice, said Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

Jeffrey said the state’s current rice production’s self-sufficiency of 23 percent is not enough and it has to rely on rice imports from Thailand, Vietnam and India.

However, he said his ministry is working with Padiberas Nasional Bhd (Bernas) to ensure sufficient rice supply in Sabah.

He said according to data from the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry, if the state is able to up its rice production to seven tonnes per hectare, it will be able to export rice.

“We have actually tried planting new paddy seeds in several locations here to increase production and were able to reach the target seven tonnes per hectare in Apin-Apin, Keningau. If this initiative proves consistent, we will expand it to the rest of the state.

“That is why I am asking government-linked companies (GLCs) to set aside a certain portion of land for food production, maybe around 5,000 hectares per GLC. These areas can be designated not only for paddy planting but for other types of food,” he replied to Senallang assemblyman Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal’s additional question at the State Legislative Assembly question and answer session here on Monday.

To a previous question by Bongawan assemblyman Dr Daud Yusof, Jeffrey said his ministry had outlined several short-term and long-term plans to increase food production to meet the needs of the people, especially rice and ruminant meat.

He said as a strategic plan to empower the rice and rice crop industry in the state, his ministry through the State Agriculture Department is implementing the rice and rice crop development plan.

Jeffrey said the initiative consists of short-term plans such as increasing the frequency of rice planting on 24,000 hectares of active rice paddy fields, increasing rice paddy plowing machinery, and increasing cooperation with the private sector, GLCs or investors to develop new and existing areas for rice crops.

For long-term plans, he said they will build new irrigation infrastructure with the Drainage and Irrigation Department, increasing the frequency of rice planting at actively planted rice fields, restoring 7,392.43 hectares of abandoned paddy fields, and establishing a research and development centre to carry out paddy planting on dry soil.

The Deputy Chief Minister said also to increase food production to meet the people’s needs, especially ruminant meat which has a very low self-sufficiency rate locally, his ministry through the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Sabah has prepared a strategy.

He said DVS Sabah aims to expand cattle breeding on a feedlot basis by redeveloping cattle breeding mega farms, increase the ruminant livestock population by focusing on breeding programs and livestock distribution, increase production and optimize the use of animal feed ingredients, and develop fodder banks.