Sack those for not resolving power, water issues – Leiking

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 27): Moyog assemblyman Datuk Darell Leiking has suggested a new culture of sacking those who cannot do their job, following the consistent blackout and low water pressure in Sabah.

Making the call when debating the Sabah 2024 Budget at the State Legislative Assembly on Monday, he said: “Not only in my constituency but I believe other parts of Sabah are also experiencing the same problems of always low water pressure and blackouts.

“We are not even close to solving this issue, so how are we going to attract new industry players, new investors and more people to come to Sabah? People want to come here because we have good food, people are amazing … but basic infrastructure is not there.”

“I hope the government will be more serious, in fact, sack people who cannot do the job. Sack people who travel on business class to enjoy or study visits.

“We have to create new culture because if we don’t do this, they will keep finding excuses. In one week, we have two or three blackouts, or in one month we have more than five or seven blackouts,” he added.

Leiking in his speech said Sabah cannot afford to have more blackout because it is not only affecting the people but also the businesses, especially eateries who are forced to close due to water shortage.

“We have a problem. We cannot sweep this under the carpet. This is serious, and if we do not resolve this, any government regardless whoever takes over or continues, you have to change this attitude. We cannot afford blackouts because it will hurt the businesses.

“So, I think we have to be just serious. We gonna be removed in every election, but those people in power, those controlling our water and electricity will continue to be there until they are sacked or retire. So be serious in how you deal with them,” he added.