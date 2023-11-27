Sagah: Ministry to monitor more projects, programmes to achieve PCDS 2030 goals

KUCHING (Nov 27): The Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development will widen its net of projects and programmes monitoring in working strategically towards achieving the goals outlined under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030.

Its minister Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn said these include projects and programmes that are especially on education, innovation, and talent development.

“My ministry will undertake monitoring to ensure that all the projects that are implemented will achieve the desired outcomes, as much as some of the programmes and projects are not directly implemented by the ministry,” he said when winding up his ministerial speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting here today.

He called on agencies implementing these projects to work together with his ministry.

“Among these agencies such as the Public Works Department (JKR), State Education Department (JPNS), Yayasan Sarawak, and Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) to name a few, who are not under my immediate purview; do not take offense when my officers request updates and information, and at times conduct coordination and monitoring.

“We are here to work together to achieve the same outcomes and impacts in the long run,” he said.