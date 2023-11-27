Sagah: Work continues on 309 dilapidated schools, 198 other projects completed

KUCHING (Nov 27): Repair and upgrading projects for 198 dilapidated schools in Sarawak have been completed, while another 309 schools are at various stages of implementation, said Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

When presenting his winding up speech for the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development during the sixth day of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today, he said his ministry had previously identified 1,020 dilapidated schools under three main categories, comprising 395 schools under Category 1, 210 schools under Category 2, and 415 schools under Category 3.

“The categories are based on technical department’s definition of 25 per cent, 50 per cent, and 75 per cent dilapidated condition of the overall school buildings,” he said.

Sagah said in 2019, a total of 461 schools in Sarawak were classified under scale 6 and 7 to be in the worst dilapidated.

He explained the federal Ministry of Education had redefined the dilapidated buildings category on a scale from 1 to 7 in 2019, with scale 6 and 7 being the worst lot upon verification by technical personnel from the state Education Department and Public Works Department (JKR).

Separately, Sagah said the number of applicants for Sarawak’s six vocational colleges and one technical school had exceed capacities.

“Thus, we brought the matter to the attention of the Minister of Education Malaysia, and the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Rural and Regional Development, on the need for more vocational colleges,” he said.

Sagah said vocational colleges have proven popular among students who have completed their Form 3 education and this would support the state’s goal of producing more skilled talents to meet the needs of industry.

“The advantage of vocational colleges is that students who have completed Form 3 prior to their enrolment will still be within the school education system where we are able to provide career guidance and support,” he added.