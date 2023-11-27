Sarawak-owned universities see enrolment jump between 60 pct and 300 pct

KUCHING (Nov 27): All state-owned universities have seen a significant increase in enrolment this past year, said Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

The Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister said Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus, Curtin University Malaysia, University of Technology Sarawak, and iCATS University College saw increases in enrolment ranging from 60 per cent to 300 per cent.

“This is due to the introduction of affordable fee structure, especially for deserving students,” he said in his ministerial winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) here today.

Sagah thanked Yayasan Sarawak and the respective universities for the fee structure, which has made the universities affordable to more students from different income backgrounds.

He said the state-owned universities have also continued to attract international students to study in Sarawak with 735 students from countries such as Sweden, African countries, South Asia, China, and neighbouring Asean countries enrolled.

“My ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment Sarawak (Mintred) will explore more opportunities to attract foreign students to our universities,” he said.

On the Sarawak Skills Sri Aman branch, he said it is in the final phase of development and expected to begin operations by the first quarter of 2024.

“It will have a capacity of 145 students, with hostels that can accommodate up to about 90 students,” he said.

Sagah explained the centre will offer Community-Driven Development programmes, as well as courses in Electrical, Digital Skills, Smart Agriculture, Culinary Arts, and Fashion Design.

“It will also offer Sijil Kemahiran Malaysia (SKM) Programmes, namely Palm Oil Planting Supervision and Operations; Computer System Operations; and Phase One Electricity Installation and Maintenance.

“I envision that the establishment of SSSA will become a means to bridge the educational and economic gap of its local populace,” he added.