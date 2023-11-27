Shafie disappointed with budget but supports it

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 27): Senallang assemblyman Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal is disappointed with the State budget as it does not have plans to address poverty and the rising cost of goods.

Nevertheless, he supported the budget because the people of Sabah needs it.

“After listening to the bill, it is not in line with what the grassroots is feeling. The people of Sabah today are facing so many problems, not just not having enough food but their capabilities are so limited,” he said at the State Assembly on Monday.

Shafie urged the Sabah government to demand for a higher budget from the Federal Government and reminded that Sabah is lagging behind in terms of water, electricity, food supply health and education.

“We strongly asked to increase the (federal) budget for Sabah because our spirit is with the people of Sabah. The rights of Sabah must be realised because we are lagging behind,” he said.

Shafie also claimed that Sabah is only getting 7.7 percent of the federal budget of RM390 billion which is RM6.6 billion and said that he was worried about it.

“The slogan of the State is Sabah Maju Jaya but what have we done? The budget is planned at federal level annually. Is our voice, our plans similar to Sarawak, who are loud and systematic in claiming the rights of the people of Sarawak for development that are their rights? But fot us, we see the allocation is not that big,” he said.

He added that in terms of health expenditure next year, for example, Sabah only received two clinics located in Kota Belud and Pulau Mantanani, while states such as Johor, Kelantan, Selangor would be getting hospitals.

“Why don’t we have planning in Sabah to demand that there is a heart specialist in Sabah. I don’t question about the private sector, but about the public services, sometimes there are no electricity, there is no kitchen in Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu. It has to depend on food source from outside. Doesn’t the State Government realise this is a priority? There is a heart specialist in Sandakan, none in Keningau, none in Ranau. If anyone suffers heart issues, they would have to go to Kota Kinabalu,” he said.

Shafie also commented that the present government must be replaced because after three years of planning and budgets, there is no balance in development.

Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Yusof Yacob interjected while Shafie was debating the budget bill, claiming that as the Federal Rural and Regional Development Minister before, Shafie could have addressd the water, road and poverty issues in Sabah.

“But the opportunities given were not used, and now we make noise,” said Yusof.

Shafie rebutted that Sindumin was made a candidate under Warisan.

He added that after being made a candidate, Sindumin jumped (to another party).

In his debate speech, Shafie also urged the State Government to prepare a proper template to address border claims that can be inherited by the future generations of Sabah to act as guidelines in terms of legislation and humanitarian.

He also stressed the importance of both the Health and Education Ministries in Sabah, which was why they were created during the Warisan government.

“Because there is no use for a man to be knowledgeable but lack health, or is healthy but lack knowledge. He will not be able to monetize the wealth and resources available,” he said.

Shafie lamented that out of the 22 new schools to be constructed under the federal budget, only one is in Sabah, which is SMK Layang-Layang Tuaran.

“Why are the allocations far behind in Sabah in terms of education and health? As I have mentioned, I am disappointed with the budget. I hope the State Government will continue to demand due to the sad condition of schools and hospitals,” he said.

He also reiterated the high unemployment rate among youths in Sabah, with graduates simply getting factory jobs in West Malaysia.