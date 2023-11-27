Sikie: Processing fee for application, issuance of native status cert still applies

KUCHING (Nov 27): The RM100 processing fee for the application and issuance of the native status certificate will still be imposed, said Minister in the Premier’s Department Dato Sri John Sikie Tayai.

He said the applicant is also required to submit their application at any district office statewide, and this will include newborn babies where the application can be made by one of the natural parents.

“Therefore, the requirement for such person to make an application to be recognised as a native is necessary, as the government has the responsibility to ensure that only genuine applications are processed and considered to safeguard the special position and rights of a native of Sarawak as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

“Every application will be processed with due diligence,” he said in his ministerial winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

He was responding to issues raised last week by Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian, who had said the RM100 application fee for native status was an astronomical amount for many people.

On another issue raised by Baru, Sikie said the Sarawak government has simplified the conditions, requirements and processes for a person to be recognised as a native with the enforcement of the Interpretation (Amendment) Ordinance 2022 on Nov 1.

He explained this is to ensure they are suitable, reasonable and practical compared with the provisions under the previous Native Courts Rules 1993.

“In order for the applicant to be recognised as a native of Sarawak under the Interpretation (Amendment) Ordinance 2022, they must satisfy the conditions and requirements imposed by the Sarawak government.

“The conditions are the applicant must be a Malaysian citizen; a natural-born child of a native of Sarawak; and one of their parents is a native of Sarawak,” he said.

Sikie also informed that the conditions, requirements and processes for an applicant to be deemed as a native before the Resident Native Court under the Native Courts Rule 1993 still apply to a non-native child adopted by native parent(s) and also for an applicant for non-native spouse(s) of a native person.