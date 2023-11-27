Solar plants to further boost Sabah’s power generation

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 27): Sabah’s electricity generation capacity will be further increased with the operation of two more large scale solar plants (LSS) in the Federal Territory of Labuan.

Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) chief executive officer Ir Mohd Yaakob Jaafar said the two plants with a capacity of 10MWac are almost fully constructed.

Mohd Yaakob said the plants are developed by Solar PV Power Sdn Bhd in a joint venture between Jetama (Jetama) Energy Sdn Bhd and Symbior Solar.

He said the plants are expected to be commissioned in December this year, while another plant with a capacity of 5MWac developed by the Sabah Energy Corporation (SEC) will be commissioned in February 2024.

“The operation of these two LSS will help deal with the problem of supply rationing which often occurs due to a lack of grid generation capacity through increased reserve margins for the Sabah Grid during peak load times during the day.

“This is also in line with the development of green and renewable energy in Sabah Grid,” he said after a working visit to the LSS sites in Tanjung Kubong and Kampung Bukit Kalam, Labuan on Saturday.

The visit was also attended by Jetama chief executive officer Ahmad Naim Uddang and SEC project manager Muhammad Faruq.

Mohd Yaakob said the two LSS are among the 10 bidding companies under the LSS1 and LSS2 schemes that were awarded the contract and signed a power purchase agreement with SESB in August 2021.

He said the remaining seven LLS will be commissioned and operated in stages until June 2024.