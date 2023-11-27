Three things we learnt from: PKR’s 2023 congress

PUTRAJAYA (Nov 27): PKR squeezed in its yearly congress over the weekend and the annual event has become markedly different from previous conferences.

The shift, both in the tone of speeches and appearance, underscores PKR’s role as the anchor of the ruling coalition. This is the second congress the party has held since its president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, was sworn in as prime minister amid a hung Parliament exactly a year ago.

Anwar has so far beaten scepticism that his power-sharing formula with rivals Barisan Nasional and the Sabah-Sarawak blocs would falter. On paper, at least, the tenth prime minister’s position appears strong — he now commands two-thirds majority in the House of Representatives.

Is that confidence reflected in this year’s congress? Here are the three things we learnt:

PKR believes it’s on the right side of history

If anything, this year’s debate veered mostly towards public policies. This is a major departure from past congresses when delegates fixated on portraying rivals as corrupt, and then chest-beating about its credentials as reformists.

The shift underscores a new-found confidence that is likely made possible by Anwar’s ascent as prime minister, a view held as almost prophetic by a majority of PKR’s staunchest leaders who now hold key positions within the government, both at the federal and state level.

Unlike its time as the Opposition, PKR now believes it is entitled to set the overarching narrative. Anwar’s concluding speech was telling of this. Despite concern over his government’s economic policies and the pace of reforms, party leaders have brushed these aside as a minor distraction.

To them, PKR should stay above the fray and focus on realising many of the party’s experimental agenda, and they are confident that this would be enough to convince a still-wary public.

A little less fixation with Anwar

The absence of the adulation for Anwar from delegates debating the president’s policy speech this year was notable given how central he is to PKR’s reformist ideology and identity. Critics of the party once joked that fixating over the PKR president was a favourite pastime among party grassroots.

This year, the congress featured fewer starstruck delegates. Many were critical of the party’s leadership. Some even suggested PKR needs more democratisation and warned about potential favouritism.

All this makes for a healthier democracy, more so for a party created in the image of a single leader. This reduced focus on Anwar could suggest PKR is ready to look beyond Anwar should the time ever arrive, and most importantly convince sceptical voters that it is not a one-man do-it-all band.

PKR’s Wanita wing identifies ongoing patriarchy and sexism as part of struggle for women in politics

Nor Azmiza Mamat alleged in her speech during the Wanita debates that women candidates for elections are often sabotaged and bullied by party members.

Wanita members are often sought after only before elections, she claimed, adding that female politicians are usually given many excuses when requesting funds.

Similarly, Teja state assemblyman and PKR Perak communications director Sandrea Ng pointed to sexist remarks by Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) MPs for Langkawi and Kubang Kerian, saying that the bullying of women in politics is a negative culture that discourages women from involving themselves in politics. — Malay Mail